John Estes Gill III, 78, of Williamsburg, passed away on July 15, 2020. Raised in Ettrick, VA, he was a graduate of Petersburg High School (1962) and MCV School of Pharmacy (1968).
He had a long and successful career as a community pharmacist. In 1968 he started his career in Onancock, VA and in 1976 moved to Ahoskie, NC to work for People's Drug Store, a profession that would take him to Williamsburg, VA, where he served his community until his retirement from CVS Pharmacy in 2010.
A caring, compassionate person, John never met a stranger. He was a great pharmacist who cared for his customers and was always available to answer their questions or listen to their concerns. John enjoyed growing beautiful plants and flowers and had a love for all animals and a special interest in his parrots. He loved being with his family and his special companion, his dog Maggie.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Estes Gill Jr. and Katie Bradley Gill. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole; daughter, Kim Bracy, son, John Gill IV (Jennifer); brothers, David L. Gill (Judy), Stephen B. Gill and Richard O. Gill (Ann); grandchildren, Brett and Brittany Bracy, Keller, Ellen and Brenna Gill; and nephews, Tim Gill (Tina) and Chris Gill.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Nelsons Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to the American Cancer Society
, Humane Society, or the charity of your choosing.
