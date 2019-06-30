John F. Loonam, Jr., (Poodle) son of John F. Loonam (Gloucester) and Barbara E. Loonam (deceased). He was born May 20, 1957 at Submarine Base, New London, CT and passed away at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC on June 17, 2019 from complications from a heart attack. He is survived by his father, John F. Loonam, brothers, Michael E. (wife Toni), Gregory A. and sisters, Kathleen L., Diane M. Parker and Sandra J., 31 nieces and nephews, great and great great. John was predeceased by his mother, Barbara E. (2011) and brother Lawrence J. (2013).



John graduated from York High School, Yorktown, VA 1975. He worked at Colonial Williamsburg as an interpretive waiter at Chowning's Tavern. John was Vice President of Legend Brewing Co. in its startup years and designed the Legend Brewing Co. label. John relocated to Morehead City, NC and worked as a tour guide. He obtained his bachelor's from UNC Wilmington (2007) and master's in creative writing from East Carolina University in Greenville (2013), both with top honors. May John rest in peace.



For the past 19 years, John has been self-employed as a proofreader for several court reporters and an editor for a publisher while working to get published as a fictional writer. John was an award-winning craftsman for his wood turning. He created bowls, boxes, barrels and vases.



Small family/friend services will be held at Cape Lookout Seashore, NC, at a later date. Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019