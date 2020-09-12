John F. Miller Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020. John was a native of Hampton, Virginia. He spent his 30 year career as Foreman of the high Pressure Air Facility at the NASA/Langley Research Center. John was a friendly, witty, outgoing individual with many close friends. He enjoyed deer hunting and playing golf. He was a pleasure to be with. John is survived by his dedicated and loving sons, Johnny Jr. and his lovely wife Val, and James Miller. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Mathews Convalescent Center, P. O. Box 370, Mathews, Va. 23109



