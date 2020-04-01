|
John Francis Flynn died March 23, 2020 in Fredericksburg, VA. He was born on September 14, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Mary Moylan Flynn, and brothers, Daniel and Joseph.
John earned a degree from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in Chemical Engineering, worked in the chemical industry and was a US Army veteran. He was an active member of St. Bede's Catholic Church and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He loved to travel, meet people, play golf and entertain family and friends with his wonderful jokes and stories.
John is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Kathleen Sisk and husband Paul, Pamela, Anne Wilson, Suzanne and John; grandchildren, Matthew Sisk and wife Mila and Laura; great-granddaughters, Keira and Madeline Sisk, and many extended family members.
Donations may be made to Faith in Action and Meals on Wheels.
Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg is in charge of arrangements. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020