Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church
3727 Buena Vista Rd.
Shacklefords, VA
View Map
John Gannaway Hart Jr.

John Gannaway Hart Jr. Obituary
John Gannaway Hart, Jr., 38, of Saluda, VA passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. He was a well-known, well-respected and well-loved friend of all. John graduated from West Point High School in 1999 and was currently a AAA welder and certified welding inspector at West Rock. John's outgoing nature and welcoming smile made him a quick friend to anyone he met.

John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Hamilton Holberton and Thomas H. Holberton; paternal grandmother, Edith Gannaway Hart; and two infant brothers, Joshua Allen Hart and William Patrick Hart.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Lumpkin Hart; their beautiful daughter, Grace Emma Hart; and his parents, Jack and Clyde Hart. He is also survived by his siblings, Carl Tristam Jones, Samuel Crawford Hart (Sally) and Rebecca Anne Hart; grandfather, Robert "Bobby" Presley Hart, Jr.; his mother and father-in-law, Kay and Richard Lumpkin; a niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to count.

A memorial service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, December 14th at Shackelfords Chapel United Methodist Church, 3727 Buena Vista Rd., Shacklefords, VA. Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point will be open from 9 AM to 4 PM Friday, December 13th should anyone wish to sign the register book or leave a handwritten memory of John for his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gracie's College Fund c/o Jennifer Hart at Baylands Family Credit Union, PO Box 392, West Point, VA 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 12, 2019
