John George Labanish, 78, of Williamsburg passed away on December 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, George and Robert.
John graduated from St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, then went on to earn his Masters at the University of Pittsburgh. He taught in Michigan State and Leechburg, PA, then moved on to an adjunct Professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. For ten years, he was the director of the Historical Society of Western PA, and later was employed at the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation for over 23 years. In addition, John was a Knight of Columbus (4th Degree), a member and past president of Norge Depot Association, and a docent at the Muscarelle Museum of Art.
John is survived by his wife, Betta; sister-in-law, Valjean Labanish; a host of nieces and nephews; and a very close family in New Jersey.
A service will take place Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00am at the Ascension of our Lord Catholic Byzantine Church, 114 Palace Ln, Williamsburg. Interment will follow at Williamsburg Memorial park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ascension Byzantine Catholic Church Building Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 2, 2020