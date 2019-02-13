Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
John H. Brock, 61 and a native of The Peninsula, passed away at home on Monday, February 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife, sons and dogs. He was a Marine Painter for Main Industries for 25 years, an avid guitar player and a mellow, laid-back guy.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Junko Brock; and brothers, George and Mark Brock. Survivors include the love of his life, his wife, Monica Pinkston Brock; sons, Chad, Jeremy and Dylon; grandchildren, Liam and Ian; nieces, Bailey and Chelsea; best friends, Maxie and Jasper; and a slew of family and friends.A memorial service will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the . Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 13, 2019
