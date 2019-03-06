John H. Conner, Sr, age 82, of Hampton, VA, was called home by his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Halifax County, VA, he has been a resident of Hampton for 57 years.After serving honorably in the US Air Force, he worked for NNS&DD Co. for 32 years until his retirement in 1995. He was a faithful servant of Liberty Baptist Church and served them well in the upkeep and beautification of the property.John was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jessie D. Conner; brother, A.C. Conner; and sisters, Gertrude Clark, Nancy Harris and Margaret Owens. Leaving to cherish his memory are his children Butch Conner, Connie Conner, John Conner, Jr., Johnna M. Boerner (Mike) and Peggy D. Conner; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; and sisters Betty Anderson, Violet Landrum and Irene New all of South Boston, Va.A memorial service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Please enter the church using the South entrance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John's memory to .Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton, 757-723-3191. Please visit www.rhaydensmith.com for the extended obituary. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary