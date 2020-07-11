John H. Eads, 88, of Williamsburg, passed away on July 7, 2020.



He served the U.S. Army and was in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. John enjoyed the outdoors and could be found golfing or fishing.



John is survived by his wife, Miyoko Eads; sons, Ronald Eads, Johnny Eads, Jr., and Joseph Eads; grandchildren, David Eads, Diana Eggers, Casey Eads, Brian Eads, and Mark Eads; and great grandchildren, Lydia Eads, Katrina Eads, and Isabella Eads.



Services will be private.



Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store