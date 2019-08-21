|
|
John H. Foster, Sr., husband of Rae M. Foster and father of Rayette Porter, John H. Foster, Jr., and Marcus K. Foster, transitioned to his eternal home on August 15, 2019. "Chef Foster" was a renowned chef for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Mr. Foster may be viewed beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019