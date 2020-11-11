1/1
John H. Norward
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Harold Norward departed this life on November 6, 2020. John was born November 10, 1945 to the late Missouri Norward of Hampton, Virginia.

He is survived by his sister, Bessie Singleton; nieces Sabrina Benthall (Alan), Felicia Miller (Carl); nephew Henry Singleton II (Patricia); and a host of other relatives, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 West Queen St., Hampton, VA on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12pm to 6pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved