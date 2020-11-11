John Harold Norward departed this life on November 6, 2020. John was born November 10, 1945 to the late Missouri Norward of Hampton, Virginia.He is survived by his sister, Bessie Singleton; nieces Sabrina Benthall (Alan), Felicia Miller (Carl); nephew Henry Singleton II (Patricia); and a host of other relatives, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.A viewing will be held at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 West Queen St., Hampton, VA on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12pm to 6pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.