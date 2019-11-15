|
John (Jack) H. Stout, born in Columbus, OH on December 9, 1929, passed away on November 10, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA at age 89. Jack was raised in Circleville, OH, where he graduated from Circleville High School. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Ohio State University where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity and a student manager of the OSU basketball team.
After graduating from college, he enlisted in the Marine Corps with duty at Parris Island, SC; Camp Lejeune, NC; and the Marine Corps Headquarters in Arlington, VA. He married Jeanette Bell from Columbus, OH in 1952. The couple lived in Arlington, VA until Jack's service with the Marine Corps ended and he accepted employment with General Electric. The new job took them first to Schenectady, NY, where both their son, Jeffrey, and daughter, Lisa, were born. During his 14 years of employment with GE, the family moved from Schenectady to Erie, PA; Cleveland, OH; Somerville, NJ; and Rockville, MD. While living in Maryland, he accepted a job with the Washington, DC office of Stanford Research Institute, which took him to many places around the country and around the world, including extended projects in Japan, Sweden and Puerto Rico.
After working for SRI for many years, he took a job with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington, DC where he served as the Director of Business Management for eight years. He later started his own business, J. Stout and Associates, to provide management assistance for builders throughout the USA.
In 1992, he and his wife Jean decided to leave the hustle-bustle of the Washington, DC area and moved to Governor's Land in Williamsburg, and then to Ford's Colony, before finally settling in Williamsburg Landing in 2007. They made many good friends in Williamsburg. They loved to host parties and were active card club participants. He also enjoyed golfing and frequently volunteered at the LPGA tournaments in the Williamsburg area.
Jack and Jean loved to travel. They spent a lot of time in the mountains of Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee, and also loved the warmth of vacations in Florida. Their travels took them all over North America, from east to west and north to south. They took several trips to England and Scotland to visit Jean's relatives. They enjoyed European river cruises on the Danube and to Holland's tulip country. Ocean cruising was also a favorite activity of theirs, and they cruised extensively in the Caribbean. A few of their favorite cruises were through the Panama Canal and their trans-Atlantic trip to the Mediterranean.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife Jean; his parents, J. Boyd Stout and Luella (Stanley) Stout; and his son, Jeffrey Charles Stout. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Stout Anderson (Jim) of Dublin, OH; grandson, Kevin Bonfils (Tara), of Dublin, OH; his brother, William Stout of Circleville, OH; and several nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019