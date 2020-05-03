On April 13, 2020 John Hess West of Hayes left his earthly home and entered his heavenly one. He was 76 years old; born on October 5, 1943. He was a dedicated husband for 47 years, and to others he was known as a kind and gentle man. As a lifelong waterman, he enjoyed working in his boat, fishing, and crabbing. He is survived by a loving and faithful wife Brenda West, two sons, John Hess West Jr. and Kevin Corey West, daughter-in law, Sylvia, daughter, Kristie LaFave, son-in law, Mike, three grandchildren, Triston, Aydan, and Travis. Services will be private. Arrangements by Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.