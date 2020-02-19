|
John Habourn Waters, 99, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Born in Washington, NC, John served as a paratrooper in the US Army and had also served as a merchant marine. He went on to work for E. T. Gresham Company of Norfolk, retiring as a construction superintendent. For 14 years, John served as President of the Carpenters' Union of Norfolk, he was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for over 50 years, and was a member of Providence Free Will Baptist Church.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rae Waters of Hayes, VA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Luther Waters Jr.; and sister, Annie E. Norman.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Providence Free Will Baptist Church, 731E. Little Back River Rd, Hampton by Pastor Daniel Cason and Pastor Richard Barnes. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Providence Free Will Baptist Church; the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue of Bena, VA; or the .
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 19, 2020