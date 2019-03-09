Home

John Hansford West

John Hansford "Johnny" West age 72, died at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Johnny was a long time waterman and captain of the "Mary Catherine." The family was first and a good day fishing came second. Parents Hansford and Virginia West, brothers, Thomas and Charlie West preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Catherine West, sons, Michael West and wife Christy, Daniel West and wife Connie, grandchildren, Lindsey and Joshua West, brothers, Curtis Owens and wife Sue, Keith Owens and wife Tess, sisters, Sandra Sabo, Joan Owens and husband Linwood, Vicky Hudgins and husband Bubba, sisters-in-law, Janice West and Sylvia Tooley as well as a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Barry Phillips will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Groves Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. In Johnny's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. Please visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our guest book. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 9, 2019
