John "Jack" Francis Hayes, 84, of Spotsylvania County passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence after a long battle with cancer. He was born on August 26, 1935 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Edward and Margaret Hayes and was the youngest of four children. John received his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Social Science from Purdue University.
On September 7, 1957 he married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Sue Douglas. John served in the U.S. Army, which took them from Lafayette to Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia. After being honorably discharged, he eventually worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense specializing in research and training development for the U.S. Army. His career allowed for travel and living abroad in Heidelberg, Germany. They returned to the United States and settled in Fairfax, Virginia before relocating to Hampton, Williamsburg, and Spotsylvania.
John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patsy; his children John Hayes (Kris) of Denver, Colorado, Pat Hayes (Susan) of Richmond, VA, and David Hayes (Lori) of Spotsylvania, VA; five grandchildren Riley, Hannah, Erin, Lura and Peter; sister-in-laws Susan Hayes and Ruth Hayes; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Margaret; brothers Joe and Bob; and sister Mary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made through a donation to a favorite charity
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.