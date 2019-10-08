|
John Herbert Smith age 88 of Wicomico died peacefully at his home on Saturday October 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Herbert retired from Civil Service and was a long-time employee for Lionel Hogge. Parents James Peyton and Hazel Maury Smith, and brother Lucius Smith preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Helen Smith, daughters, Karen S. Hogge (Bruce), Becky S. McDaniel, 5 grandchildren, John David Hogge (Jennie), Di Cookson (Ryan), Dee Haywood (Phil), Ryan McDaniel (Kim), Sarah McDaniel-Cagle (Brian), 3 great-grandchildren, Morgan Haywood, Autumn Cookson, and Emerson McDaniel. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 12:30 until 1:45 at Hogg Funeral Home followed by a 2:00 funeral service in the chapel conducted by the Reverend Bill West. Interment will be held in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to Christy West and Angela Jenkins, of Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for their kindness and support. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 8, 2019