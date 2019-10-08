Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Herbert Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Herbert Smith Obituary
John Herbert Smith age 88 of Wicomico died peacefully at his home on Saturday October 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. Herbert retired from Civil Service and was a long-time employee for Lionel Hogge. Parents James Peyton and Hazel Maury Smith, and brother Lucius Smith preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Helen Smith, daughters, Karen S. Hogge (Bruce), Becky S. McDaniel, 5 grandchildren, John David Hogge (Jennie), Di Cookson (Ryan), Dee Haywood (Phil), Ryan McDaniel (Kim), Sarah McDaniel-Cagle (Brian), 3 great-grandchildren, Morgan Haywood, Autumn Cookson, and Emerson McDaniel. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 9, 2019 from 12:30 until 1:45 at Hogg Funeral Home followed by a 2:00 funeral service in the chapel conducted by the Reverend Bill West. Interment will be held in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thank you to Christy West and Angela Jenkins, of Riverside Walter Reed Hospice for their kindness and support. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now