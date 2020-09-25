John Herkimer Greene, 72, of Newport News passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1947, in Bronxville, NY to Cmdr. Frederic Horace and Mrs. Cathryne Blanche Greene. John grew up in Westfield, NJ where he was a standout athlete in swimming and football.
He set numerous state records in football and won consecutive titles in swimming. John was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame for High School athletes.
John graduated from the College of William & Mary in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He followed college with two years of military service with the U.S. Army. After service, John returned to Williamsburg, VA, and began a career with New York Life Insurance Company. This career would last 40 years, highlighted with many honors including Presidency of various industry associations and President of the Peninsula Estate Planning Council. He was a frequent speaker who was invited to lecture on life insurance and estate planning at different law schools. John's membership in the Int'l. Organization of the Million Dollar Roundtable was one of his proudest accomplishments. His business expanded in 2009 when he merged his practice with Gordon Parker under the business banner Heritage Business Strategies LLC.
John rekindled his love of golf later in life and through persistent practice, lowered his golf handicap to a 4. His golfing career included two hole-in-ones and two rare double eagles. John taught his son, Carl how to play the game. Carl and his father won the Father-Son golf tournament at James River Country Club in 1987. Sailing was always one of John's passions. His Tartan 37' "Romanza" sailboat provided many great memories.
John was preceded in death by his son, Carl, whom John and his family had provided excellent home care for many years prior to his passing; his sister, Elizabeth Leroy Greene Debarger; and his beloved maternal grandmother, Blanche Sophia Greene.
John is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jeri Greene; two daughters, Amy Rampmeyer (Mike) and Caye Howe; sister Patricia Beach Greene Bates and brother-in-law, Lieutenant General US Army (retired) Jared Lewis Bates; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA. Services for the family will be held on Tuesday, September 29. The public is invited to attend the interment service at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News. A reception, following the interment service, will be held at the James River Country Club at 1:00 p.m. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be required at all gatherings of remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peninsula SPCA, 523 J. Clyde Morris, Blvd, Newport News, VA, or First Tee Golf charity www.firsttee.org