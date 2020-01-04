|
|
John Hugh Banton, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 52. He was a native of Jamaica and had been a resident of Newport News. John worked as an Equipment Mechanic for Dan Daniel Distribution Center for 25 years.
John was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Banton and his grandmother, Adassa Mitchell. He is survived by his mother, Muriel Duffus; his companion, Kerene Hall; three daughters, Jonique Banton, Jo'elle Wells of Georgia and Keresa Banton of Newport News; three sons, John Banton, Jr. of Jamaica and Rushane Smith of Virginia and Clinton Banton of Georgia; sister, RoseMarie Pringle-Green of Georgia; three brothers, Matthew Banton of Newport News, Gerald Rhule of Jamaica, and David Smith of Williamsburg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with interment in Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 4, 2020