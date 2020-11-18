1/1
JOHN J. BERNARDO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown - John Bernardo, age 64, formerly of Plymouth and now of Yorktown, VA, passed away from heart conditions on November 5, 2020. He was the son of Joseph Bernardo and Anna (DiSalvatore) Bernardo. He was raised in a very Italian neighborhood with his father's parents living in the same house and his mother's parents a few houses away. He is survived by the two shining lights of his life, his sons, Christopher and Stephen, both of Yorktown Virginia, and several cousins. John graduated from Plymouth-Carver High School in 1974, where he was an active member of the marching band which included marching in the Tournament of Roses Parade in 1971 and the Orange Bowl Parade in 1972. He went on to graduate from the pharmacy school of Northeastern University in Boston. He worked at several local hospitals in Massachusetts before moving to Virginia and continued to practice his profession there. He was employed by the Hampton Veterans Administration Medical Center at the time of his passing. He was a diehard Boston Sports Fan who was able to see the Red Sox finally win a World Series, a pleasure denied his father during his lifetime. This love of Boston sports was often shared with his fellow diehards, Skip Budge, Dick Corvini, and Phil Walling. He also had a lifelong passion for historical board gaming and was well respected in that community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
My condolences to your family and friends. May God watch over your boys and see them through to have peace in their hearts. John I 'm already missing our talks about living up North. How we miss our Pizza, Poppy seed bagels, Dunkin Donuts, Pilot crackers etc. I will especially remember how sweet you were to me when I injured my finger at work and had tears in my eyes. I looked to you for help you kissed my finger as the beautiful father that you are and told me it will get better. I knew then what a great dad you were and how much you loved your sons.
My Friend, Rest In Peace and be the Angel your boys will need you to be...
Always Ronelle ( Princess)
Co-worker
Ronelle Williams
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to Johns’s family and friends. He adored his boys Stephen and Chris may his legacy live on
Sonia
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved