John Joseph Dalrymple III, 82, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce J. Hallums-Dalrymple. John is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Campbell of Warren MI and his brother, William Dalrymple of Middletown CT. John was a loving stepfather to Milton Savage, Genevieve Littlejohn, and Erica Noble (Robert). He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces, and family members.John is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart and retired as Technical Sergeant in the US Air Force. While in the Air Force, he specialized in Radio Communications and Avionics Maintenance. After retiring with honor, John began to pursue his passion for entrepreneurship and later opened up a business (J and J GiftShop) with his wife Joyce to sell military memorabilia at East Coast Festivals and on Langley Air Force Base and VA Hospitals. He took pride in the fact that he always left his customers satisfied. John volunteered with the Hampton Clean City Commission and attended church services at the Fort Eustis Chapel and Langley AFB.The public service and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest.Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered at/to: Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 C/O Erica Noble. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.