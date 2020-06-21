John Joseph Marino
1954 - 2020
John Joseph Marino, ,65, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Gennaro and Helen Marino. He served in the U.S. Army and the reserves and was a member of the DAV Chapter 58 in Gloucester and was a volunteer with the Food Bank in Gloucester. He loved fishing and was an avid gardener.

He is survived by his daughter Jaime Marino and her husband Chad Waddell, grandson Anthony Waddell, brother Gerry Marino, and nieces and nephew Jessica, Emily, and Tyler.

Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about John's passing. He was a wonderful volunteer at the Bread for Life Food Pantry in Gloucester working every day we were open. He will be missed so much. We keep John and family in our prayers. Monique & Jim Raposa
Monique Raposa
Coworker
