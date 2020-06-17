John L. Glenn
John Leonard Glenn departed from his life onto a better Journey on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Newport News, VA.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from noon to 6:00p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
JUN
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
