John Leonard Glenn departed from his life onto a better Journey on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Newport News, VA.
Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from noon to 6:00p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from noon to 6:00p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 17, 2020.