John L. Mouring, Jr, 88, died peacefully in the Lord on March 10, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family.
Born in Newport News, VA, John grew up on a farm and enjoyed hunting and working with firearms. After four years in the Air Force stationed in Libya and Montana, John pursued a career in architecture, graduating from Virginia Tech and designing multiple churches. He also served as Chief Architect and Master Planner at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA.
Actively involved in Baptist churches his whole life, John served in various capacities including as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. A master story-teller and talented acapella bass singer, he entertained family and friends and participated in organized Barbershop singing groups.
Most importantly, John is a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, a worshipper of our sovereign, good, and great God. John was vigorously engaged with his family and we grieve his passing for its effect on us, but we rejoice for him; he longed to see his Savior face to face. Wish granted.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, a grandson, and two great-grandsons. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary P. "Betsy" Mouring, a sister and two brothers, 3 married sons, 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service celebrating John's life will be held at 3:00p on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Coastal Deer Park church in Newport News. A time of visitation with the family will begin at 2:00p. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse International Relief.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020