John Latham Jr.

John Latham Jr. Obituary
The family of John Latham, Jr. announces his graduation to Heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He is survived by his adoring wife of 60 years, Nora (Libby) Morris Latham; daughter, Darlene Marshall (Mike); son, James Latham (Stephanie); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church, followed with a funeral service 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2020
