|
|
John Lewis Macklin, 97, passed away March 10, 2020 three days shy of his 98th birthday in Smithfield, VA. He was born in Powell, Ohio the son of the late John Warner Macklin and Martha Evans Macklin. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret Louise Piper and his first wife, Eleanore Benke. John was a United States Navy veteran having served as a pilot in WWII and the Korean War. After leaving active duty he worked as an Academic Training Instructor for the United States Navy in Pensacola, FL. When asked what he wanted to do if the war had not intervened he said he wanted to be a farmer. He still had a love for the land and raised vegetables and prize-winning flowers in his small garden. Despite his love for farming, his first love was for Dorris. Together they traveled the U.S. in their Airstream trailer, having many adventures and making many friends. Although retired, he continued to work as a volunteer. Together he and Dorris volunteered for 30 years at West Florida Hospital. He helped establish Mystic Springs Airstream Park and drove the Manna Food Bank truck. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dorris Holman Macklin; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Lawrence Evans; granddaughter, Sara Evans Shih and husband, Ian; and niece, Pam Harrington; and good friends, Pat and Steve Pesci. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local foodbank in his memory. Special thanks go to the angels on Earth who cared for him during his illness; Shirley Haskins, Pam Bailey, Ann Joyner, Cynthia Engram and Paulette Cypress. Their compassionate care brought joy to him. Also, thanks go to the Heartland Hospice Staff. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020