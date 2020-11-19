Born in Newport News, VA on August 2, 1931, to Mark E. and Hattie L. Price, John Linkous Price, 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was a wonderful, caring, and Godly person who loved and was loved much by his family and friends.
John graduated from Hampton High in 1950 and joined the USAF, going to Tech School and graduating as a High-Speed Radio Operator, serving in California and Okinawa. He was discharged in December 1959 and entered Newport News Shipbuilding as a draftsman. He later entered the NASA Apprentice School, graduating in 1962 as a Mechanical Engineering Designer. Before he retired in 1987, he was a contract administrator for various Fabrication Contracts such as the LUNAR Lander and Space Shuttle. He was also a contract manager for Aerospace and Aeronautical model design and contract monitor for Wind Tunnel Facility Component Design and Fabrication. He was a realtor from 1985 to 2005, and after that retirement, he worked at Jefferson Lab in Newport News.
John was active in Liberty Baptist Church of Hampton, serving in many positions including as a teacher of 2nd and 5th graders for 20 years, a Royal Ambassador leader from 1957 to 1977, a RA leader for Peninsula Baptist Association for 5 years, a deacon and chairman of deacons, chairman of Recreation and Personnel committees, and on a Pastor Search Committee for the calling of 2 pastors.
John leaves behind his wife, Sally, of 41 years; two daughters, Joan Shoemaker-Pointon (Philip) of Virginia Beach, VA and Cathy Jennings (Daryl) of Tarboro, NC; one stepson, Richard Griffith (Barbara) of Newport News, VA; two grandsons, Jon Shoemaker (Dianna) of Virginia Beach, VA, Rich Shoemaker (Linda) of Virginia Beach, VA; two granddaughters, Ariel Griffith of Los Angeles, CA, and Michelle Marlin (Jesse) of Richmond, VA; and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan Jones, and Kasie, James, Jesse, and Liberty Shoemaker.
A special thanks to Beacon Healthcare Services and their aides, to Riverside Home Health and Hospice, and to all the wonderful friends and family who enabled John to remain at home.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the sanctuary of Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA, 23666 to be officiated by Pastor Joe Hunt. The service will be livestreamed through the online connection of https://libertylive.church/livestream/
. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty's benevolent fund.
Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.