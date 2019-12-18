Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Jesus
630 Anderson Ln
Hampton, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus
630 Anderson Ln
Hampton, VA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for John Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L.L. Moore Sr.


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L.L. Moore Sr. Obituary
Sr Mst Sgt John L.L. Moore Sr., 76, of Hampton, was born on August 21, 1943 in Ashland, WV, and passed away on December 12, 2019. He is preceded in passing by his parents, James and Edmonia Moore; son, Bobby Stewart; siblings, Joseph Moore, James Moore, Franklin Moore, and Henry Moore. John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy Moore; children, Carolyn Wilson (Tony), Charlisa Dees (Tony), John Jr., Robin Ransaw (Darrin), Sandra Moore, Terry Moore, and Jerry Moore, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. John joined the Air Force in 1961 and served 24 years. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for the Federal Government as an IRS officer. John was a family man. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his life. His nieces and nephews could always count on him. He was a man of true integrity and was always supportive and there whenever needed. When given the opportunity to advance in his military career, he chose his family above everything; and for that, we are truly grateful. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12 noon at Church of Jesus, 630 Anderson Ln, Hampton, VA 23661, with a visitation to be held an hour prior. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -