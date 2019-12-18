|
Sr Mst Sgt John L.L. Moore Sr., 76, of Hampton, was born on August 21, 1943 in Ashland, WV, and passed away on December 12, 2019. He is preceded in passing by his parents, James and Edmonia Moore; son, Bobby Stewart; siblings, Joseph Moore, James Moore, Franklin Moore, and Henry Moore. John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy Moore; children, Carolyn Wilson (Tony), Charlisa Dees (Tony), John Jr., Robin Ransaw (Darrin), Sandra Moore, Terry Moore, and Jerry Moore, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. John joined the Air Force in 1961 and served 24 years. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for the Federal Government as an IRS officer. John was a family man. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his life. His nieces and nephews could always count on him. He was a man of true integrity and was always supportive and there whenever needed. When given the opportunity to advance in his military career, he chose his family above everything; and for that, we are truly grateful. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12 noon at Church of Jesus, 630 Anderson Ln, Hampton, VA 23661, with a visitation to be held an hour prior. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019