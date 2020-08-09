John Lloyd Claar, 63, died August 2, 2020 as a result of Covid 19.
John was previously employed by Riverside Wellness Center and then Farm Fresh in Denbigh. He was a member of Lebanon Christian Church where he was baptized and faithfully served for more than 20 years. By far, his favorite church activity was singing in the choir. He was always eager to help, whether it was serving communion, Vacation Bible School, or even just raking leaves; he was happiest when he could help. If a volunteer was needed his hand went up. John had over 10,000 hours of volunteer time with St. Francis Nursing home. If everyone had John's outlook and appreciation for life this would be a better world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Velma Claar, his brother, George Claar, Jr. He leaves his sister-in-law, Cindy Claar, his brother, Rodney Claar and wife, Jane, his best friend, Millie, and so many family and friends who will miss him more than words can say.
In light of Covid limitations, a memorial service and celebration of John's move to be with God, will be held at a later date by Rev. Dennis Worsham. We would like to thank John's church family at Lebanon Christian, his Silver Hill family, and anyone who helped John on his adventure of a life well lived.
We also want to thank the Riverside ICU for trying everything they could to keep him here with us. In John's honor contributions can be made to Lebanon Christian Church, Build up the Walls Fund, 409 Yorktown Rd, Newport News, VA 23603 or online @ lcc-va.org
