Yorktown, VA - John Maurice Beard died Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Yorktown, VA. He had worked as a master plumber for the City of Newport News Public Schools until his retirement in the spring of 1999. He was preceded in death by his son, John Troy Beard.
John enjoyed his retirement in his beloved cottage on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, "Whispering Pines." He loved to fish, play putt-putt, and walk and chase his dog, Maddie. "Poppa" also loved chaperoning his granddaughters on their summer breaks, teaching at least one of them how to drive stick in his favorite white Jeep. John was also a self-taught artist and enjoyed photography and painting, especially beach landscapes. He also enjoyed gardening and keeping his cottage grounds in perfect shape for his sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Ida Annetta Beard. They both enjoyed attending Baptist church services and enjoying in the fellowship of His word.
In addition to his wife, Annetta, John is survived by his step-sons, Al Lewis (Pattie) and Doug Lewis (Judy). He also was the proud grandfather and great-grandfather to four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on July 30, 2019