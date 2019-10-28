Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Parklawn Memorial Park
Hampton, VA
View Map
John Melvin "Jack" Holloway Sr.

John Melvin "Jack" Holloway Sr. Obituary
John M. "Jack" Holloway Sr., 91, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and lifelong resident of Poquoson, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 25, 2019. He retired from Basic Construction as an Asphalt Plant Superintendent in 1993 after 28 years of service. Jack was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the J.O.U.A.M.

Jack was preceded in death by his daughters, Jackie Ray and Nell Jarmon. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Esther Sheaffer Holloway; children, Cathy Hall (David), John Holloway Jr. (Paula), Lester Holloway (Wanda), and Michael Holloway (Hope); sister, Merle Dean Bunting; brother, Ronald Holloway; son-in-law, Jimi Jarmon; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 30, 12:00-1:00 PM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Jack's life at 1:00 PM led by Rev. Patricia Riggs, all at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton. At other times the family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made in memory of Jack to (stjude.org). Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 28, 2019
