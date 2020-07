John N. Krouth, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He retired, after 45 years, in 2006 from the Newport News Shipyard as a mechanical engineer.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet; one son, John; two daughters, Sheila and Deborah; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.A family service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.