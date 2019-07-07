Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
John O. Green Sr.

John O. Green Sr. Obituary
John O. Green, Sr. passed on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Velma Green and daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Cheryl Ivey Green; sister, Myrtle Hundley and brother, Bernard Green(Patricia). A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by family visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
