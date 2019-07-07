|
John O. Green, Sr. passed on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Velma Green and daughter-in-law, Rev. Dr. Cheryl Ivey Green; sister, Myrtle Hundley and brother, Bernard Green(Patricia). A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by family visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019