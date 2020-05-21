John O. Newby
John O. Newby, owner of Newby's Plumbing & Heating in Surry, Virginia, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was married to JoeAnn E. Newby.

The Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Newby will be private, however, it will be live-streamed on our Facebook Page. Viewing was held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 4-6pm at Shivers Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations submitted to the Cypress Baptist Church Building Fund in his memory. The address is 859 Runnymede Road, Elberon, Virginia 23846. Mr. John O. is in the loving and professional care of Shivers Funeral Chapel. Please keep the Newby family in your prayers.

Published in Daily Press on May 21, 2020.
