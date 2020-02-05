|
|
John Owen Edelblute II, age 88, of Newport News, passed away on January 30, 2020 in his home. He was born on November 21, 1931 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Frances Edelblute and preceded in death by his siblings Thomas H. Edelblute II, Anne Schneider, and Joyce Eastwood. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anne, his children Heidi, Holly, John Owen, Heather, and Jacob and his seven grandchildren, Davison, Lindy, Luke, Lauren, Beatrix, John Owen, and Elliott.
John served for 21 years as a decorated fighter pilot in the United States Air Force, flying missions overseas and during the Vietnam War. He retired in 1975 as a Lieutenant Colonel and began a career as a building contractor serving the Peninsula for over 30 years. An active community member and outdoorsman, John was a member of the Fleming Hunt Club, the Order of Daedalians, the Super Sabre Society and served for the Boy Scout Troop 48. He was deeply devoted to his parish, St. Andrew's, and on the vestry for many years. He was the consummate neighbor to all and friend to many, while official Lead Judge of the Annual 4th of July Egg Toss in Brandon Heights. A loving husband, devoted father, energetic craftsman, and industrious businessman, John will be best known for his work ethic, friendliness, and passion for life.
The family wishes to thank Elaine Williams and Barbara Spratley who lovingly cared for John in his final months. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Newport News on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are being made by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020