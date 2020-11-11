1/1
John P. Frankenburg
John P. Frankenburg, 74, passed away at his home on November 6, 2020, after a long illness. He was a native of Toledo, Ohio. John retired from the U.S. Navy as Master Chief after 34 years of service. John is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cindy Frankenburg. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News, followed with a visitation. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com for a full obituary.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
Peninsula Funeral Home
NOV
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Cindy, Carol and I were so sorry to read of John's passing. He was a fantastic "shipmate" and friend. When we served together in the USU Brigade, he was always there with wise advice and support as part of the command team. He will be missed terribly and always with me in spirit and fond memories. Thank you John for everything...fair winds and following sea! Ernie Hepler
Ernest L. Hepler
Friend
November 10, 2020
John will be sorely missed by the Walter Reed Society and especially by me. He was my mentor as the Treasurer and I was able to succeed him when he and Cindy moved. His warmhearted nature made him a loving person that will be missed by all who knew him. My heart goes out to Cindy and the family.
John Wetterau
Friend
November 10, 2020
So very sorry to learn of the passing of John. Cindy, you have both been in our thoughts and prayers.
Janet Anastasi and BillDaniels
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Words fail to express my sorrow for your loss. Please know I am praying for the family through this difficult time. I was so lucky to have known both John and Cindy during their time at USU. Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss.
Mary Kay Gibbons
Friend
November 10, 2020
He was both kind and helpful to me and my entire family. I am very sad to hear of your loss. I know him as a USUHS colleague.
Len Sperling
Coworker
November 10, 2020
I was one of those who took advantage of his many trips - all of which were always great fun! He was a pleasure to travel with, and I remember him fondly from those long ago days. I am so sorry for your loss and wish you the comfort of fond memories to warm your heart.
Diann
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
John you're the greatest with your heart of gold you showed me so much in life. I'm a richer man having known you. I'll still see you in NYC every time I go.
Rest in Peace my friend
Wes
Wes Summers
Friend
November 10, 2020
To the Frankenburg Family,
My sincere condolences as my prayers goes out to the entire family during this difficult time. I ask that God give you all the strength needed to pull through loosing Mr. Frankenburg. Know that everyone at USU sends their love as Mr. Frankenburg will be dearly missed.

Best,
Myrica Guzeh
Commissioning Coordinator-ADM-USU
Myrica Guzeh
November 10, 2020
John and I go way back at NNMC Bethesda. He became a wonderful and delightful friend. He will solely be missed. My condolence to Cindy and the family. His many friends will not forget him I promise that.
Sheena Ferrell, NNMC, USUHS
Sheena Ferrell
Friend
November 10, 2020
Our condolence to the family. We'll remember John in many positive ways-with a big smile and a great sense of humor, always great with a story and so helpful.
Yours Truly,
Florence & Larry Richardson
Florence Richardson
Coworker
November 10, 2020
I remember Master Chief Frankenburg well from his days at USUHS. He will be greatly missed. My sincere condolences to the Frankenburg family and friends. We will remember you in our thoughts and prayers during this time.
Conan Matthews
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Cindy,

I am so sorry to hear about John's passing. From our time together as Funeral Directors at Danzansky Goldberg to USU, always a class act! Let's not forget the awesome tours and shopping trips. John will be missed.

All the best,
Ron & Joanne Rivenburgh
Ron Rivenburgh
Coworker
November 10, 2020
John was a longtime, respected and valued member of the Board of Directors of The Walter Reed Society, a non-profit that assist patients and family members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His counsel was always wise, supportive and appreciated. As many military leaders do, he continued to serve after his active duty time was over. John will be missed and well-remembered. May God's love, support and blessings be on Cindy and his family.
John Pierce
Friend
November 9, 2020
Many prayers and deep sympathy for John's family. We were school mates from 6th grade through high school graduation. John was a consummate gentleman and always exuded such respect for others. I was happy to reconnect with him on Facebook. So very sorry to learn of John's passing.
Patty Douglas Radabaugh
Classmate
