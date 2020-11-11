John P. Frankenburg, 74, passed away at his home on November 6, 2020, after a long illness. He was a native of Toledo, Ohio. John retired from the U.S. Navy as Master Chief after 34 years of service. John is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cindy Frankenburg. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., in Newport News, followed with a visitation. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com
for a full obituary.