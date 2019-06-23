John "Skip" Paul Jutras Sr.,76, beloved by his family and friends, resident of Hampton and Newport News for over 70 years, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born February 12, 1943 in Hartford, CT. Building and racing Sportsman cars alongside Billy Smith and many others at Langley Speedway, led John to be the proud and successful owner of Skip's Body Shop, in Newport News, Virginia, where he spent more than 40 years providing valuable services with his sons by his side. John was a very giving man, who cared deeply for his family, friends and animals. His fondest memories and stories shared were from his time spent in the racing, boating and motorcycle communities.



John was preceded in rest by his parents, Bruno and Rosa Jutras of Hampton, brother, Jerry Jutras of Yorktown and sister, Brenda Felmeten of Hampton. He is survived by his wife, Janet Jutras and parents, Juan and Maria Traverso of Newport News; three sons, John Jutras, Jr. of Gloucester, Joseph Jutras of Newport News and Juan Torres of Hampton; two sisters, Mary Stroeher of Evergreen, CO, Carol Wade of Chesapeake; one brother, William Jutras of Silver Spring, MD.; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home Saturday, June 29th at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the .



Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton, 23666.