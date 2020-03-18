|
John Patrick McKown, 56, of Barhamsville, passed away on March 11, 2020. He passed away from a year-long battle with cancer. He fought the fight with no treatments the way he wanted. He always did things his way.
John loved to be outdoors. He owned his own landscaping company and enjoyed every minute of it. He loved to plant and transplant flowers, trees and bushes. He grew a large vegetable garden every year just to give the vegetables away to those who stopped by the house. He was so proud of all the fruits of his labor.
He had a great love for dogs and cats. He took in Tanner, Mom's dog after she passed, and Tanner was a great companion to him. He took the dog everywhere he went, even to work. His love of animals is the reason he requested all his belongings be sold and given to Heritage Humane Society.
Last, but not least, was his love of Southern Rock, especially Lynard Skynard, Molly Hatchet and the Road Ducks with whom he was friends with. In his final hours, as a tribute to him, some of these songs were played for him...TURN IT UP!!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Rachel McKown; his sister Margaret; brother Greg and his triplet brother James.
He is survived by his siblings, Donna Martin (Billy), Andy McKown (Lyn), Tiena Griffith (Mark), Kathy Smith (Warren) and his triplet sister JoAnne Johnson (Roger). Survived by many nieces and nephews and greats. Also his nephew Michael Clark and his wife Tricia, who spent a lot of time with John and helped him when needed. And a great friend, Jeff Palma, who also was with him and did a lot for him in his final days. A neighbor, Gladys Allen, who would take him to VCU at the beginning of this journey. Thank you all.
If so desired, you may make a donation to Heritage Humane Society, 430 Waller Mill Road Williamsburg, VA 23185.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
NIGHT JOHN BOY
# then There Were 5
We love you
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020