John Phillip Woodcock


1967 - 2020
John Phillip Woodcock Obituary
John Phillip Woodcock, 52, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1967 and was a native of Yorktown, VA. John was a lifelong Peninsula resident and graduate of Tabb High School. He attended classes at Christopher Newport University and was a graduate of the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice program as a welder. He worked as a welder/fabricator at Applied Electronics in Newport News.

John is predeceased by his father, Terry Woodcock and mother, Lisbeth Woodcock, both of Yorktown, VA. He is survived by his brother, Aaron Woodcock, of Richmond, VA, his sister, Meghan Woodcock, and niece, Katherine Guethe, both of Yorktown, VA, as well as his beloved Sue Coats of Hampton, VA.

John will be remembered as an outdoorsman and fisherman, a metalsmith artist and sword-maker, and for his love of his cats, the telling of a good joke, and reading. His sister shared his love of reading authors such as J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Robert Jordan and George R.R. Martin.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020
