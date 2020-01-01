|
John Reynolds English, age 71, of Cincinnati, OH died from pancreatic cancer on December 26, 2019 at his Naples, FL residence. John was born in Newport News, VA on May 15, 1948 to the late Richard Joseph and Lottie Belle (nee Reynolds) English. He was a proud graduate of the University of Virginia, where he played basketball and was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He went on to serve his country as a First Lieutenant in the US Army earning the National Defense Service Medal.
After 39 years, he retired as an executive of Ferguson Enterprises in 2009. He was an avid golfer and member of Kenwood Country Club and Hideout. His golf career included 3 holes in one, the first of which was with his son Alan in Naples, and the second with his son Ryan on Father's Day.
John is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 46 years, Patricia (nee Berkey) English; his sons, Ryan (Leah) and Alan (Danielle); and his grandchildren, Elle and JR, who call him Papa John. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara (Wallace) Garner, Carolyn Felder, Joe (Natalie) English and his 10 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4th from 9:30AM until the time of Memorial Service, 11:30AM at Kenwood Country Club, 6501 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to pancan.org or the Virginia Athletics Foundation. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020