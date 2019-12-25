Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ericson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Robert Ericson Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Robert Ericson Sr. Obituary
Mr. John Robert Ericson Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Henry, IL. on December 20, 1944, he spent four years in the United States Army before starting his lengthy and successful career with Dominion Power.

Preceded in rest by his wife, Diana Jean Ericson and two sons, John Robert Ericson, II and William Ashton Ericson, John is survived by his longtime best friend, Carol "Sister" Walter; brother-in-law, Collin Holkes; daughter-in-law, Kim; two granddaughters, Brittany and Chelsea; two grandsons, Daniel and Michael; and ten great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place 1 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park on Saturday, December 28th. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com

He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

"We love you, Grandaddy."
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -