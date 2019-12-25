|
|
Mr. John Robert Ericson Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born in Henry, IL. on December 20, 1944, he spent four years in the United States Army before starting his lengthy and successful career with Dominion Power.
Preceded in rest by his wife, Diana Jean Ericson and two sons, John Robert Ericson, II and William Ashton Ericson, John is survived by his longtime best friend, Carol "Sister" Walter; brother-in-law, Collin Holkes; daughter-in-law, Kim; two granddaughters, Brittany and Chelsea; two grandsons, Daniel and Michael; and ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will take place 1 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park on Saturday, December 28th. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
"We love you, Grandaddy."
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 25, 2019