John S. Ugolick
John Stanley Ugolick, age 57, passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Jackie Louise Ugolick; brother Ronnie (California); sister Linda Lee; brothers in-law Terry Johnson and James Johnson Jr; lifelong friend Randy Jarrett and several nieces and nephews. John retired from the state of Virginia as a custodial worker after many years of service. There will be a small private funeral at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
