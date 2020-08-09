John Stanley Ugolick, age 57, passed away on Tuesday August 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Jackie Louise Ugolick; brother Ronnie (California); sister Linda Lee; brothers in-law Terry Johnson and James Johnson Jr; lifelong friend Randy Jarrett and several nieces and nephews. John retired from the state of Virginia as a custodial worker after many years of service. There will be a small private funeral at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.