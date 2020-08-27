1/1
John Steven McEwing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Steven McEwing, 57, of Newport News, VA, passed away on August 20, 2020 of natural causes at his home. Beloved son of Mary Kathleen McEwing and John Bruce McEwing of Baltimore; dear brother of Bruce J McEwing and his wife Amy of Clifton Park, NY, and Catherine M. McEwing and her husband Oliver of London, England. Among many other skills, Steven was an accomplished musician and prolific composer, who was happiest on the throne of his vintage Slingerland double-bass drum kit, or at the keys of a piano, frequently in the service of others. In recent years, Steven helped develop and direct the Music Ministry and choir at Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads, and frequently entertained at Christian worship services and rallies. Always quick to a joke, and quick to laugh, Steven was also a 'brother' to his friends and mentors at Youth Challenge and felt privileged for the opportunity to help others through their ministry. A funeral Mass for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel at Delaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD, 21093. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to Youth Challenge of Hampton Roads, 332 34th Street, Newport News, VA, 23607

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Delaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved