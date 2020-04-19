|
|
On April 15, 2020, John Thomas Dever of Newport News, Virginia, loving husband, father, grandfather, and educator, passed away at the age of 74. He was born on November 10, 1945, in Lebanon, Kentucky.
John was a graduate of St. Augustine High School and received his bachelor's degree from Bellarmine College (University), his master's degree from the University of Kentucky, and his Ph.D. from the University of Virginia.
For the majority of his forty-five-year career, John was an English faculty member and administrator in the Virginia Community College System, serving Thomas Nelson Community College. He was deeply committed to the community college mission of providing affordable access to high-quality collegiate and career education as well as workforce training for all members of the community.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Elaine Dever, his parents, Garland Ray Dever, Sr. and Mary Frances O'Sullivan Dever; his brothers, Garland Ray Dever, Jr. and James Varty Dever. He is survived by his son, Seth Michael Dever and his wife, Blair Noel Costin; daughter, Sarah Katherine Sullivan and her husband, Scott Thomas Sullivan; and seven grandchildren, Rylan Wayne Gardner, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gardner, Christian James Sullivan, Cameron Thomas Sullivan, Naomi Ellen Dever, Kenley Elaine Sullivan, and Brooke Noel Dever; his niece, Marie Eileen Dever, and nephew, Christopher W. Dever.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the John and Peggy Dever Changing Lives Fund at the Thomas Nelson Community College Educational Foundation, or to the Food Pantry at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, or a .
A private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020