John Thomas Lloyd left this world on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Nelson County, VA.



Born on March 5, 1945, in Hampton, VA, he was the son of the late John P. and Anne E. Lloyd, and was raised in Yorktown, VA. He graduated from York High School in 1963 and joined the US Navy.



His wife, Frances, of 51 years, their sons and Grandchildren survive John. Jeffrey B., his wife, Chrissie and their children, Jessica M. of Des Moines, IA and sons, Christopher W., Caden J. and Aiden J. of Waterford, CA. Gregory A., his wife, Yiting Wang and daughter, Anne M. and son Thomas J. of Gaithersburg, MD. Survivors include his sisters, Shirley Tiernan of Newport News, Barbara German of Williamsburg, and Judith Waites of Lovingston. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Rockfish Valley Foundation, Legacy Hospice of Charlottesville, or to a .



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful caring staff of Legacy Hospice, Dr. Andrew Romano, the nurses and staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center for their assistance and wonderful care provided John throughout his illness.



A graveside service will be held on 1:00 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Culpeper National Cemetery. After the service, A Celebration of John's Life will be held at Mountain Run Winery, Culpeper. Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019