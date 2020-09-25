1/1
John Thomas Wallace III
John Thomas "Tom" Wallace III aged 76 departed this life August 22, 2020. He passed away at home surrounded by his family. His daughter, Brandy Million. Grandsons, Hunter and Holden and former wife Jane Wallace, caregiver during his long battle with dementia. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rosealie and Clifton Wallace and brothers Bobby and Cliffie and his sister, Anne.

Tom was a US ARMY Veteran, a former Virginia State Tropper and a Special Agent for the C&O Railroad. A lifetime member of the VA. State Police Alumni and a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Chesterfield,VA. His final wish was to be cremated and that his family and friends say a prayer for him.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 25, 2020.
