JOHN THURMAN ALLEN
Yorktown, Va. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved "Papa" John Allen.

John unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. John was born in Tennessee where he still has a lot of dear family. In 1966 he moved to Virginia then later became a York County resident. John joined the Army and served in Vietnam. Through out his adulthood he was a very hard worker and owned many successful businesses that include Mobile Home Parks, Dump truck and heavy equipment. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bluegrass and spending countless hours with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John was preceded in death, by his beloved wife of 54 year Sharon Linnette Allen and their son, Michael Allen. John is survived by his children Cynthia Stevens (Donnie) and John Allen, 8 grandchildren, Justin Stevens, Donnie Stevens, Brandon Stevens, Mark Stevens, Jacob Allen, Zach Allen, Bethany Allen Connell, Hunter Allen and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother George Davison (Juanita) and sister Jane Wilkerson (Bob) and a very special nephew Mark Wilkerson.

The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:30 pm on Thursday at Amory Funeral Home, Yorktown.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

Family will receive friends at the Allen home following graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
