John W. Brown "Buddy" was born on 12/31/1937 and passed away on July 12, 2020. He retired from NNSY after 40 years of service, 20 years ago. He was a loyal and loving husband and an awesome father. He loved to play Texas Holdem and to grow a vegetable garden. He is survived by a loving wife of 60 years, Janet R. Brown. A son, John W Brown Jr. "Bo" (Debbie), two daughters Kim Vicik (Rodney) and Robin L Krodel, grandchildren Ryan Vicik, Jacob Wilson, Sarah Mendez and Hannah Vanhoudt, three great grandchildren Jacob Wilson Jr, Julianna and Vivian S Zimmerman, one brother Richard Brown (Brenda) He will be sorely missed by everyone. Due to the Covid virus, the service will be held through Zoom. The meeting ID is 846 4550 2293, Passcode 123137 or call in (646 558 8656)



