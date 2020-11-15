John W. Sobczak, 85, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at home with his devoted wife, Debbie. He was a native of Bay City, Michigan, and had been a resident of Newport News for 56 years. John graduated from the University of Detroit. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962. John was an Aeronautical Engineer for the U.S. Army, Civil Service and retired from Applied Aviation Technology Directorate (AATD) at Ft. Eustis after 34 years of service. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and the American Helicopter Society.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. Sobczak and Josephine Schwartz Sobczak; brother, Joseph M. Sobczak; son, Keith A. Sobczak; cousin, Irene M. Rzepa; and his beloved dog, Mandy. He is survived by his spouse of 30 years, Deborah A. Stall; son, Steven J. Sobczak; two grandchildren, Jasmine M. Sobczak and Steven J. Sobczak, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Kennidee M. Sobczak-Mussenden, Steven J. Sobczak, III, and Sofia Sobczak; 11 nieces and nephews; and the current fur child, Precious.
John was a loving, devoted family man. He gave his heart and soul to their well-being; always putting them first. He was supportive and actively involved with his sons and grandson in their football endeavors; and his granddaughter in her CGBD swim team. He spoiled his wife rotten; treating her like a queen and overlooking her short-comings.
John loved life. He was a true "Renaissance Man". Among his many interests were opera, history, religion, the sciences, vegetable gardening, sports, cooking, eating, and collecting and sharing recipes with others. He was an avid fisherman, loved animals, nature, and the outdoors. His family will long remember him baking Lebkuchen (love cookies) every Christmas for his father, sons, and grandchildren, continuing his mother's legacy of providing this wonderful German treat to the family.
In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give
).
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.