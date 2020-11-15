1/1
John W. Sobczak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Sobczak, 85, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at home with his devoted wife, Debbie. He was a native of Bay City, Michigan, and had been a resident of Newport News for 56 years. John graduated from the University of Detroit. He served in the United States Army from 1960-1962. John was an Aeronautical Engineer for the U.S. Army, Civil Service and retired from Applied Aviation Technology Directorate (AATD) at Ft. Eustis after 34 years of service. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and the American Helicopter Society.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. Sobczak and Josephine Schwartz Sobczak; brother, Joseph M. Sobczak; son, Keith A. Sobczak; cousin, Irene M. Rzepa; and his beloved dog, Mandy. He is survived by his spouse of 30 years, Deborah A. Stall; son, Steven J. Sobczak; two grandchildren, Jasmine M. Sobczak and Steven J. Sobczak, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Kennidee M. Sobczak-Mussenden, Steven J. Sobczak, III, and Sofia Sobczak; 11 nieces and nephews; and the current fur child, Precious.

John was a loving, devoted family man. He gave his heart and soul to their well-being; always putting them first. He was supportive and actively involved with his sons and grandson in their football endeavors; and his granddaughter in her CGBD swim team. He spoiled his wife rotten; treating her like a queen and overlooking her short-comings.

John loved life. He was a true "Renaissance Man". Among his many interests were opera, history, religion, the sciences, vegetable gardening, sports, cooking, eating, and collecting and sharing recipes with others. He was an avid fisherman, loved animals, nature, and the outdoors. His family will long remember him baking Lebkuchen (love cookies) every Christmas for his father, sons, and grandchildren, continuing his mother's legacy of providing this wonderful German treat to the family.

In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
We met John and his family moved to the neighborhood of 2006. We only got to spend two solid years with him until we had to move to Hawaii in 2008. In the two short years that we got to know him we felt like we knew him for our entire life. He was the most friendly intelligent man we ever met. Our family had an ongoing tradition of sending pineapple gifts for a long time a symbol of friendship. Later he and his family always sent us personalized Christmas ornaments and when we adopted our boys made an extra effort to send personalized Christmas ornaments saying first Christmas as mom first Christmas as that, I to short years that we got to know him we felt like we knew him for our entire life. He was the most friendly intelligent man we ever met. Our family had an ongoing tradition of sending pineapple gifts for a long time as symbol of friendship. Later he and his family always sent us personalized Christmas ornaments and when we adopted our boys made an extra effort to send personalized Christmas ornaments saying first Christmas as mom first Christmas as dad, and then Christmas ornaments that finally added the boys that we adopted. Even though we did not see him for many years he always remembered our family. When we came back to our home that we were renting out to Military families he always welcomed us. The physical time was brief but the years of love he showed was ages and deep, We are so sad to hear of the loss of such an amazing freind and family man We send our love and prayers to the family❤
Rod and Laurie Berk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved