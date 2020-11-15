We met John and his family moved to the neighborhood of 2006. We only got to spend two solid years with him until we had to move to Hawaii in 2008. In the two short years that we got to know him we felt like we knew him for our entire life. He was the most friendly intelligent man we ever met. Our family had an ongoing tradition of sending pineapple gifts for a long time a symbol of friendship. Later he and his family always sent us personalized Christmas ornaments and when we adopted our boys made an extra effort to send personalized Christmas ornaments saying first Christmas as mom first Christmas as that, I to short years that we got to know him we felt like we knew him for our entire life. He was the most friendly intelligent man we ever met. Our family had an ongoing tradition of sending pineapple gifts for a long time as symbol of friendship. Later he and his family always sent us personalized Christmas ornaments and when we adopted our boys made an extra effort to send personalized Christmas ornaments saying first Christmas as mom first Christmas as dad, and then Christmas ornaments that finally added the boys that we adopted. Even though we did not see him for many years he always remembered our family. When we came back to our home that we were renting out to Military families he always welcomed us. The physical time was brief but the years of love he showed was ages and deep, We are so sad to hear of the loss of such an amazing freind and family man We send our love and prayers to the family❤

Rod and Laurie Berk

