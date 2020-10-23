1/1
John Wayne Garrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Wayne Garrison, age 83, of Williamsburg, VA, died at 12:35 PM on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delores, and his precious son John II (Johnny) of Hampton, VA; one brother Larry of Leesburg, FL; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Alton and Maudie P. Garrison of Portland, TN; and two brothers, James R. Garrison (Mabel) of Portland, and Richard A. Garrison (Alice) of Knoxville, TN.

John worked as an Broadcast Engineer, retiring from Kentucky Educational Television. He held a first class FCC Broadcast Engineers license and a Senior Broadcast Engineers certificate. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Hampton, VA.

A graveside service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Pastors Barbara Parker and Esther Agbosu officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 159 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Fairview Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved